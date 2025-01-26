Chris Brown suing Warner Bros for $500 million over ‘History of Violence’

Chris Brown is taking legal action. Three months after the release of the documentary Chris Brown: A History of Violence, the musician filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court of Los Angeles Jan. 21 against Ample LLC, Warner Bros. and producers involved in the Investigation Discovery film’s production, in response to their “defamatory documentary.”

“Despite being notified of the false and misleading narrative accusing Mr. Brown of the heinous acts, including sexual assault and evidence tampering,” read a Jan. 21 statement Brown posted to Instagram, “allegations that had been discredited in court and dismissed as baseless-the defendants released the documentary on October 27, 2024 without regard for Mr. Brown, prioritizing profits over journalistic integrity.”

In response, an Investigation Discovery spokesperson tells E! News, “We stand behind the production and will vigorously defend ourselves against this lawsuit.”

E! News has reached out to Ample for comment but has not heard back.

In the film, an accuser referred to as Jane Doealleged the R&B star of drugging and raping her in 2020. And after she sued him for $20 million dollars in 2022, the claims were, according to the lawsuit obtained by E!, “discredited, dismissed by the courts, or outright fabricated.”

Referring to an alleged incident between Doe and an unnamed boyfriend, the suit alleges that her “history of violence and erratic behavior should have raised red flags for any responsible journalist” and that the documentary ignored an “established lack of veracity.”

The lawsuit also lays out the toll Brown says the documentary has taken on him.

“The defamatory content in the Documentary has caused significant harm to Mr. Brown’s reputation career and business ventures,” the lawsuit states. “Beyond its personal impact on Mr. Brown, the Documentary undermines responsible storytelling and discredits true survivors of Violence. As a result of Defendants’ conduct, Mr. Brown has been left with no choice but to file this lawsuit to protect not only his reputation but also the public from improper journalistic tactics employed by the defendants.”

The suit further emphasizes the “With You” singer “has never been found at fault for any type of sexual crime.”