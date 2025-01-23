Toshakhana 2.0: IHC issues notice to FIA on Imran, wife’s acquittal pleas

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) related to the acquittal pleas of ex-premier Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi in the new Toshakhana case.

In the case, the FIA accused the couple of retaining an expensive Bulgari jewellery set gifted by a foreign leader – including a necklace, earrings, bracelets, and rings – at a low price, saying it caused significant loss to the national exchequer. The hearing at the IHC was presided over by newly sworn-in Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas.

The couple were apprehended in the case on July 13, 2024, following their acquittal in the Iddat case the same day. They were indicted in the case by Special Court Central-I Judge Shahrukh Arjumand on December 15.

Judge Arjumand had already dismissed the couple’s acquittal pleas in November last year. Subsequently, earlier this month, the couple approached the IHC to appeal the rejection.

While Bushra was granted bail in the case from the IHC in October 2024, allowing her to be freed after nearly nine months of detention, last week’s conviction of the couple in the Al-Qadir Trust case has sent her back to jail.