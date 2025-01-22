In a world increasingly reliant on technology, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s call for the implementation of a modernised cargo scanning system to combat the rampant smuggling of goods in Pakistan is not only timely but absolutely essential. The harsh reality is that unchecked smuggling has become a systemic plague that devastates our economy, undermines legitimate enterprises, and jeopardizes national security.

The data speaks for itself: according to a high-level ministerial meeting, Pakistan has lost over Rs 567 billion in revenue over the past decade solely from tobacco product smuggling. An alarming international report has revealed that illicit trade in major sectors costs the country a loss of over Rs 700 billion every year – staggering figures that should serve as a clarion call to policymakers and stakeholders alike. The IMF has consistently stressed that addressing illicit trade must be a priority if we wish to retain financial support, warning that this issue exacerbates inflation and wage stagnation, disproportionately affecting low-income households. In essence, smuggling is not just an economic challenge; it perpetuates social inequalities and curtails opportunities for millions of citizens. The damage extends beyond lost revenue. Local industries are suffering immensely, with some reporting a decline in sales of up to 30 per cent in the wake of an unfair playing field, thanks to cheap, smuggled alternatives.

Furthermore, the state must confront the reality that Pakistan’s porous borders, particularly with Afghanistan, are not just conduits for drug trafficking but also arms smuggling – activities that fundamentally compromise our national security. If technological solutions can act as powerful deterrents, they must be implemented immediately. We cannot afford to delay.

However, it cannot be the end of the dialogue. There must also be an unwavering commitment from our government to invest in training, infrastructure, and a comprehensive policy framework designed to promote transparency and accountability. The importance of inter-agency cooperation can similarly not be overstated; a coordinated effort between customs, law enforcement, and technology providers is crucial in dismantling smuggling networks that have thrived on systemic corruption and inefficiency for far too long. *