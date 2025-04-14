Salman Khan struck by another dire death threat

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received a new death threat, confirmed by Mumbai Police on Monday. The threat arrived via WhatsApp, sent to the official number of the Worli Transport Department. Reports indicate the message warned that Khan would be targeted at his residence, including a threat to blow up his vehicle with a bomb.

In reaction to this, the Worli Police have filed a case. They are now working to identify and capture the person responsible for the threat. Authorities are taking this matter seriously. Given previous threats against Khan, they may consider additional security measures if needed.

This isn’t Khan’s first experience with threats. In recent years, he has faced several, many linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. This gang allegedly harbors a deep-seated animosity towards the actor stemming from his role in a blackbuck poaching incident in 1998. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks to be sacred animals.

In past incidents, individuals have attempted to enter Khan’s farmhouse with fake IDs. In 2022, a threatening note was discovered outside his home. Khan has publicly shared his feelings about these threats. He says he trusts God and believes his life will last as long as destiny intends. He also stated that his life has become very restricted due to these issues.