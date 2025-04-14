Aamir Khan makes public debut with new partner Gauri Spratt

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan captured attention this weekend by appearing publicly with his partner, Gauri Spratt. They made their first official appearance together at an international festival in China. The couple seemed happy as they posed for photos and interacted with guests.

Footage from the event showed Aamir holding Gauri’s hand as they entered. They shared smiles and even made heart shapes with their hands for a group photo. Social media users quickly noticed the couple’s chemistry during the event.

In a recent statement, Aamir confirmed his relationship with Gauri, describing their long friendship. He revealed, “I thought it would be a nice occasion for you all to meet her.” He mentioned that they reconnected a year and a half ago after knowing each other for 25 years.

Gauri Spratt currently works with Aamir’s production company. The couple has been living together for the past year. Their public appearance marks a new chapter in their relationship, and fans are excited to see them together.