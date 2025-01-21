Dar Hockey Academy gets support from expat Pakistan businessman Farooq

LAHORE: Pakistan-born businessman Farooq Gaba was in Lahore to meet his extended family and old friends. Gaba deals in aircraft parts; supplying more than 30 countries. His main offices are in the USA and New Zealand. “During my days at Crescent Model School, Lahore, I regularly played hockey and was a school team member. I remember playing against Tauqeer Dar’s Divisional Public School, the strongest side among Lahore’s private schools.” Farooq Gaba met with the Dar HA President, Olympic gold medallist Tauqeer Dar. Later, he watched the Academy Boys in training and was greatly impressed by the standard of play. “I left Pakistan more than 40 years ago. At that time, our country ruled the world of hockey. It depresses me to see the fall of Pakistan hockey. In these dark times, the Dar Hockey Academy is doing a great job: scouting the talent from all over the country, providing accommodation to the outstation boys and imparting modern coaching – without charging a dime. The regular selection of its boys in Pakistan’s national teams manifests the academy’s success.” Farooq Gaba pledged to support the academy financially. Tauqeer Dar presented him with the academy’s insignia.