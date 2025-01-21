Panorama Studios acquires global distribution rights for ‘Madhaniyan’

Panorama Studios announced its acquisition of the worldwide distribution rights for Madhaniyan, a heart felt Punjabi film directed by the talented Nav Bajwa.

Madhaniyan is a story based on the unusual marriage of not only between two people but of two different families and their values. This is story which shows that in our culture marriage is just not about two people rather it’s about the marriage of two families. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Punjabi culture, Madhaniyanbeautifully captures the essence of marriage as a union of families, emphasizing the emotional and cultural dynamics that come with it.

Sharing his thoughts, Nav Bajwa, the director and writer of the film, said, “Madhaniyan is a story close to my heart. It reflects the reality of Punjabi culture, where marriage is not just a personaljourney but a family affair filled with love, laughter, and challenges. I’mthrilled to have Panorama Studio as our distribution partner to take thisheartfelt story to audiences across the globe.”

The film is produced by Prabh Studios and Navbajwafilms, with Prabhsharan Singh, Parmeet Kaur, and Jasleen Kaur as the producers, while Amitoj Garg plays a pivotal role as the executive producer. Speaking about the project, Prabhsharan Singh, one of the producers, stated, “Madhaniyan is not just a film; it’s a celebration of the bonds that unite families. We are excited to work with Panorama Studio, whose reach and expertise will ensure this story resonates with viewers worldwide.”

Helmed by the multi-talented and celebrated actor Nav Bajwa, Madhaniyan is both directed and written by him, showcasing his multifaceted artistry. The film’s narrative is further elevated by the soulful music of Money Aujla, whose compositions add a profound emotional resonance to the story. Starring thedynamic trio of Neeru Bajwa, Dev Kharoud, and Nav Bajwa inpivotal roles, the film boasts a stellar ensemble cast that includes celebratedtalents like Gurpreet Ghuggi, Karamjit Anmol, Poonam Dhillon, and many otheraccomplished actors, each set to deliver powerful performances that will bringthis captivating story to life

Murlidhar Chhatwani, Chief Business Officer, Panorama Studios, expressing his enthusiasm, stated, “Punjabi cinema continues to deliver stories with universal appeal, and Madhaniyan is a shining example. This film is a perfect blend of emotion, tradition, and stellar performances. We are proud to be the global distributors and look forward to bringing this beautiful story to audiences around the world.”

A Panorama Studios global release, Madhaniyan promises to deliver an unforgettable cinematic experience with its compelling storytelling and heartfelt exploration of family bonds. The film is set to grace cinemas worldwide on September 26, 2025.