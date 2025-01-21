BankIslami Pakistan honored as ‘best Islamic trustee’ at IFN banks poll

BankIslami Pakistan has been recognized as the “Best Islamic Trustee” at the IFN Best Banks Poll 2024, marking a significant moment in the global Islamic finance landscape.

The IFN Best Banks Poll, now in its 20th edition, introduced the “Best Islamic Trustee” category this year, acknowledging the critical role of trustee and custodial services in the Islamic finance ecosystem. BankIslami secured the top position in a highly competitive category, with Maybank and Standard Chartered Bank named as runners-up. This year’s poll attracted input from financial stakeholders across 35 countries, underscoring the increasing relevance and growth of Islamic finance on a global scale.

The “Best Islamic Trustee” category was introduced to highlight financial institutions providing fiduciary and custody services that prioritize asset management for third-party managers. The award reflects BankIslami’s approach to these services, rooted in compliance with Shariah principles and operational reliability.

The annual IFN Best Banks Poll is considered a key measure of industry sentiment and performance in Islamic finance. Categories such as Best Islamic Bank for ESG & SRI, Best Islamic Digital Bank and the new Best Islamic Trustee represent evolving priorities in the sector, including sustainability, digital transformation and asset stewardship.