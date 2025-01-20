Govt decides against forming May 9 judicial commission

The federal government has formally rejected the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) demand for the establishment of a judicial commission to investigate the events of May 9, 2023, citing legal and procedural constraints, sources said on Monday.

According to government insiders, the negotiation committee reviewed PTI’s written charter of demands submitted during the third round of talks, ultimately deciding against the formation of a judicial commission.

Officials argue that cases related to May 9 incidents are already being prosecuted in courts, making additional inquiries redundant.

“Judicial commissions cannot be constituted for matters under active legal proceedings,” said a senior official, dismissing PTI’s claims of unlawful detentions and political prisoners.

The PTI had submitted a detailed list of demands, including the creation of two separate commissions under the Commission of Inquiry Act 2017.

The first commission was to investigate the legality of Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9 and assess the circumstances leading to his detention. The second was aimed at probing the subsequent violence, including attacks on military installations, desecration of memorials, and damage to public property. The government has categorically stated that the incidents of May 9 were part of a “premeditated plan to target military installations,” highlighting attacks on the General Headquarters and the Lahore Corps Commander’s house.

The government maintains that these acts of vandalism and arson were not spontaneous protests but deliberate attempts to undermine state institutions.

Sources confirm that the government’s negotiation team will provide a formal written response to PTI in the fourth round of talks. However, the rejection of a judicial commission is expected to deepen the rift between the two sides.

Amid reports of a finalised government response, Irfan Siddiqui, a member of the government’s negotiation team, denied the claims, calling them “baseless.” In a statement on social media, Siddiqui clarified, “The coalition parties are still consulting, and a unified response may take another week to finalise.”

He dismissed speculation that the government has rejected PTI’s demands without further deliberation, urging media outlets to avoid spreading misinformation.

The PTI had issued an ultimatum, demanding the formation of the commissions within seven days. With the deadline nearing, party leaders have warned of halting further talks if progress is not made. “If the government doesn’t establish the commission, there will be no fourth meeting,” said PTI representatives. Speaking to media outside Adiala Jail, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar emphasised that the establishment of the judicial commission is critical for meaningful dialogue.

“If the government does not move forward on forming the commission, there is no point in continuing negotiations,” he said.

Gohar also criticised Irfan Siddiqui, the spokesperson for the government’s negotiation committee, for delaying progress. “Siddiqui should not derail the talks by turning minor issues into major controversies,” he said, adding that recent discussions focused on law and order and should not be politicised.

Meanwhile, the government insists that dialogue can only proceed within the legal framework. This firm stance has added to the growing uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the negotiations, with both sides refusing to compromise.