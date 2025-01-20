Trial under Army Act; hearing postpones for non-availability of Bench

Constitutional Petition regarding Trial of Civilians under Army Act was fixed for hearing today (Monday, January 20), but the proceedings were de listed from the Cause List due to non-availability of Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, a member of the seven-member Constitutional Bench.

The Bench, headed by Justice Amin Ud Din Khan and comprising Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan was hearing the petition for nine consecutive days.

During the previous hearing, the Court directed Advocate Khwaja Haris, Counsel for the Ministry of Defense, one more time to conclude his arguments by today.

The case was fixed for hearing today and tomorrow (Monday and Tuesday) in the cause list but was de listed, on Sunday, and notified today that due to non-availability of one member of the Bench, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan, the proceedings will not take place.

Khwaja Haris will continue his arguments before the court on next date of hearing to be fixed and announced later.