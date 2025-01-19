‘Govt equipping youth with modern skills’

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs, Rana Mashhood Khan, addressed the participants at the passing out ceremony of NAVTTC professional courses in FINTECH, Data Analytics, and Website Development. The event was attended by representatives of NAVTTC, the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants (ICMA), along with distinguished graduates from across the country.

In his address, Rana Mashhood Khan stated, “Pakistan’s economy is on the rise, and foreign direct investment (FDI) is continuously increasing, which is a very positive sign. Every day, delegations from foreign countries are visiting Pakistan, and new Memorandums of Understanding (MOUs) for mutual investments are being signed. These developments will benefit our youth by promoting and strengthening their opportunities in the global market.”

Highlighting the initiatives under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme, Rana Mashhood Khan remarked, “This initiative is the vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif, and we are now building on it by launching the Digital Youth Hub Program through the NAVTTC website. This platform will introduce one-window operations to streamline youth services and opportunities across Pakistan.”

He further emphasized the recent milestones in Pakistan’s progress, stating, “You can see many changes taking place. Recently, Pakistan hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Conference, numerous investment summits including the Saudi Delegation’s visit, and the ‘Conference on Islam and Women’ held in Islamabad from January 10-14, 2025. Prominent speakers such as Malala Yousafzai participated in these events, reflecting Pakistan’s global standing. Additionally, the Islamabad Declaration, passed by Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, will soon be presented at the United Nations.”

The SAPM also announced plans to expand educational access to underserved groups, noting, “Madrassa students are part of our youth, and we are determined to include them in these programs by offering access to courses such as Fintech and Website Development, ensuring they stay updated with recent trends.”

Concluding his address, Rana Mashhood Khan expressed his optimism for the future, stating, “This is just the beginning. Our aim is to expand this program’s reach across the nation and harness the potential of our youth population. With their active participation, we will witness positive GDP growth and improved living standards for all.”

The ceremony ended with a vote of thanks from representatives of ICMA, who praised the dedication of the graduates and reiterated their commitment to supporting youth-centric initiatives to strengthen Pakistan’s workforce.