Tackling Human-Wildlife Conflict

Pakistan’s diverse landscapes, from the snow-capped mountains of the north to the vast plains and deserts in the south, are home to a wide range of wildlife. Yet as human populations expand and encroach upon these natural habitats, the conflict between people and wild animals is becoming increasingly common. From leopards roaming into villages to bears and wolves venturing near farmlands, these encounters often end in tragedy.

In one striking incident from January 2020 in Swat’s Sarbanda village, a leopard entered the settlement while likely searching for food. The animal attacked two residents, and in a fit of panic, the villagers retaliated by shooting the leopard dead. This episode is sadly typical of what happens when fear overtakes reason. Local communities, pressed by the immediate threat to their lives and property, often resort to violence against wildlife. While the instinct to protect one’s home is natural, such actions contribute to a cycle of conflict that further endangers species already struggling to survive.

The sense of loss is deepened by another heart-wrenching case from February 2025 in Dera Bugti, Balochistan. In this instance, villagers killed a rare leopard after spotting it near their homes. Viral videos later circulated, showing locals proudly parading the animal’s lifeless body as if celebrating a personal victory over danger. For many in these regions, leopards are seen only as menacing predators that threaten their families and livestock. However, for conservationists, every such death marks another blow to Pakistan’s fragile biodiversity.

Punjab, too, has witnessed its share of these conflicts. In late 2024, a rare leopard was shot dead in Mandi Bahauddin. The animal, likely driven from its natural habitat by shrinking forests and reduced prey, found itself alone in a human-dominated area. Instead of turning to the authorities for help, locals immediately resorted to violence. This reaction highlights how deep-seated fear and a lack of knowledge about wildlife behavior often lead communities to choose the quickest, yet most harmful, solution.

Rapid deforestation and urban expansion have shrunk natural habitats, leaving wild animals with no choice but to wander into human settlements in search of food.

Even in protected areas, wildlife struggles to find sanctuary. In January 2024, a rare white leopard was killed in Kerthar National Park, a place meant to be a safe haven for animals. The killing sparked outrage among conservationists and environmentalists, as national parks are designed to offer refuge where species can live free from the constant threat of human interference. Unfortunately, weak law enforcement and a general lack of public awareness often allow such tragic incidents to pass with little or no punishment.

The rise in human-wildlife encounters is not random, it is the result of several interconnected factors. Rapid deforestation and urban expansion have shrunk natural habitats, leaving wild animals with no choice but to wander into human settlements in search of food. Overhunting of deer and other prey has forced predators like leopards to turn to livestock, further intensifying the conflict. For many rural communities, the immediate economic pressures mean that predators are seen solely as threats rather than as essential parts of a balanced ecosystem. Although laws exist that make hunting and killing endangered species illegal, poor enforcement means that wildlife killings continue unchecked.

Amid the many tragic stories, there are also moments of hope that show a different way forward. A few months ago in Madyan town, Swat, a remarkable incident took place when a leopard wandered into the settlement. Instead of reacting with fear or violence, the villagers chose a path of understanding. They contacted the Wildlife Department, and with careful cooperation between the officials and the locals, the leopard was safely captured and returned to the wild. This incident stands as a powerful reminder that education and awareness can lead to peaceful coexistence. When communities are informed about the importance of predators in maintaining the balance of nature, they are more likely to seek solutions that protect both human lives and animal populations.

To reduce the frequency and intensity of these conflicts, several practical measures can be taken. First, educating people about wildlife is essential. Local schools and community centers can run awareness programs that explain how predators help control the populations of other animals and maintain a healthy ecosystem. When people understand the role of wildlife, they are less likely to act out of fear. Second, providing financial support for farmers who suffer losses due to wildlife attacks can encourage them to report incidents rather than taking matters into their own hands. Compensation schemes, recently launched in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, can reduce retaliatory killings and foster a spirit of cooperation between communities and conservation agencies.

Policy interventions are also critical in addressing human-wildlife conflicts. Governments at the provincial level must not only declare protected areas but also enforce laws that deter illegal hunting and poaching. Strengthening law enforcement in national parks and wildlife sanctuaries would send a strong message that the destruction of natural habitats and the killing of endangered species will not be tolerated. The path to coexistence is not easy, but the benefits are profound. When communities work together with wildlife authorities, both people and animals can thrive. Instead of being caught in a cycle of fear and violence, communities that learn to live in harmony with nature can enjoy healthier ecosystems and even tap into new economic opportunities through eco-tourism.

