Imran Khan nominated for nobel peace prize: Norwegian party faces backlash

A Norwegian political party, Partiet Sentrum, has nominated former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan for the Nobel Peace Prize. The party praised Khan’s efforts in promoting human rights and democracy in Pakistan. However, they did not name the intermediary who put forward his nomination.

The nomination has sparked criticism in Norway, with claims that the party is using the nomination to gain votes. Kristian Berg Harpviken, director of the Nobel Institute, suggested the party’s leader, Geir Lippestad, might be seeking support from the Norwegian-Pakistani community. The party faces backlash for allegedly politicizing the prestigious award.

Despite the nomination, the Nobel Committee has not made any official statements about Imran Khan’s candidacy. Every year, the committee receives numerous nominations before selecting a winner. This year, 338 candidates were registered for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Imran Khan was previously nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for promoting peace in South Asia. He lost power in 2022 following a no-confidence vote but continues to deny all politically motivated charges against him.