OpenAI secures $40 billion funding to boost AI research and infrastructure

OpenAI announced on Monday that it plans to raise $40 billion in a new funding round, led by SoftBank Group. The round will value the company at $300 billion and help advance AI research and expand computational infrastructure. SoftBank will contribute 75% of the funds, with Microsoft, Coatue Management, Altimeter Capital, and Thrive Capital covering the rest.

This funding is part of OpenAI’s plan to enhance its tools and deliver more powerful services to the 500 million people who use ChatGPT weekly. Investor interest in the AI sector has surged, driven by the rapid adoption of chatbots and advanced AI agents. Many enterprises now use AI solutions to streamline operations and improve customer experiences.

Previously, OpenAI closed a $6.6 billion funding round in October, which valued the company at $157 billion. The new round will nearly double OpenAI’s valuation. Analysts believe OpenAI’s ambitious goals require substantial investment, and SoftBank may be one of the few investors capable of providing the necessary capital.

OpenAI is also collaborating with SoftBank and Oracle on the $500-billion Stargate project. This project aims to build a network of data centers to power AI workloads in the U.S. Additionally, OpenAI plans to transition into a public benefit corporation to attract more investments while balancing public and shareholder interests.