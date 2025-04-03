PM Shehbaz assures CM Bugti of all-out support for Balochistan’s prosperity

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured full support from the federal government for the development of Balochistan during a meeting with Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti in Lahore on Wednesday.

He reiterated that Balochistan’s progress remained one of the government’s top priorities and said all necessary steps would be taken to support ongoing and future initiatives.

Both leaders held wide-ranging talks on the province’s economic, social, and security situation.

CM Bugti briefed the prime minister on the status of development projects currently underway across Balochistan.

He also extended Eidul Fitr greetings to the premier during the meeting.

Separately, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) chief Sardar Akhtar Mengal announced on Wednesday that he would announce new demonstrations today as his protest against the recent arrests of rights activists entered its sixth day, and his talks with a government delegation a day earlier bore no fruit.

The BNP-M had announced a “long march” from Wadh to Quetta last Friday to protest against the arrests of Baloch Yakjehti Committee leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and Sammi Deen Baloch, as well as the police crackdown on their sit-in in Quetta.

The sit-in is currently at Lakpass, where a provincial government delegation comprising Zahoor Ahmed Buledi, Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Sardar Noor Ahmed Bangulzai arrived to hold talks with the BNP-M chief but could not convince him to end the sit-in.

On Wednesday, Mengal took to X and wrote that he would announce a new wave of demonstrations at 5pm on April 3 (tomorrow).

“The delegation that visited us yesterday to negotiate on our legitimate demands lacked the authority to speak independently,” Mengal wrote, adding that they were “messengers” and lacked power, which “lies with those who truly control this province”.

In a separate post, Mengal wrote that there has been a widespread internet “blackout” across Balochistan.

He later said that senior PTI members, who were on their way to join the sit-in, were stopped from reaching their destination.

“In response, trenches have been dug, more containers placed, and additional forces deployed. Every attempt the government makes to wash away its stains only ends up leaving it more tainted.”