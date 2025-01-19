20 Years of HUM TV: A Star-Studded Celebration at the Governor’s House

Karachi, Pakistan – On January 18th, 2025, the Governor’s House in Karachi became the epicenter of glamour and celebration as HUM TV marked its highly anticipated 20th Anniversary with a star-studded event.

The evening began with a dazzling red carpet hosted by Zara Peerzada and Sadiq Saleem, who engaged with the iconic faces that have graced HUM TV screens over the years. The main event, hosted by Sanam Saeed and Yasir Hussain, kept the audience entertained with their charm and wit, setting the tone for an unforgettable night.

A special flashback presentation HUM 20 Years of magic was showcased, taking the audience on a nostalgic journey through HUM TV’s remarkable two-decade-long legacy—from its inception to its current status as a leading entertainment network.

The event was graced by legendary actors, notable public figures, and political dignitaries, all gathered to celebrate this milestone. Performances by celebrated artists such as Farhan Saeed, Zeb Bangash, Asim Azhar, Yashal Shahid, Azan Sami Khan, and Ali Zafar provided a musical recap of HUM TV’s most iconic drama soundtracks, evoking heartfelt nostalgia among the attendees.

One of the evening’s highlights was an engaging talk hosted by Nadia Jamil. She invited Sultana Siddiqui, President of HUM Network, Duraid Qureshi, CEO of HUM Network and MominaDuraid, Creative Head of HUM TV to the stage to share insights about their journey, from the channel’s founding days to its phenomenal growth and success over the years.

The grand celebration concluded with a formal dinner, bringing together luminaries from the entertainment industry and beyond to toast to HUM TV’s incredible 20-year journey.