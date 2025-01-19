Sadaf Afridi reaches National Junior Squash Championship final

Emerging squash star Sadaf Afridi from Peshawar has showcased her exceptional talent by reaching the final of the U-15 Plate Event in the Shell Pakistan National Junior Squash Championship 2025, currently underway in Islamabad.

The Championship is being played from January 15 to 19, has attracted young players from across the country competing in various categories.

Known for her impressive gameplay, Sadaf Afridi secured her spot in the final by delivering a stellar performance in the semi-final, defeating her opponent convincingly.

Hailing from Peshawar, the city renowned for producing world squash champions like Jansher Khan, Jahangir Khan, and Qamar Zaman, Sadaf attributed her success to her relentless hard work, the continuous guidance of her coaching team, and the unwavering support of her parents.

“It is a great honor for me to reach the final of this prestigious championship. My ultimate goal is to bring glory to my country,” Sadaf Afridi remarked.

Sadaf’s achievement is not only a personal milestone but also an inspiration for the youth of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Her journey serves as a beacon of hope, proving that with dedication and the right support, young athletes from the region can excel on national and international platforms.

Competitions like the National Championship provide young players with a platform to showcase their abilities and prepare for larger contests. Sadaf’s performance underscores the immense potential of squash players in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With the provision of adequate opportunities, these players can bring global recognition to Pakistan.

Sadaf Afridi’s success is a matter of pride not just for her but for the province and the country as a whole. She represents the bright future of Pakistan in the field of squash, embodying the promise of greater achievements on the global stage.