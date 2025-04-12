Overseas Pakistanis Convention: Chaudhry Salik welcomes overseas Pakistanis as ‘State Guests’, emphasizes cooperation

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, Chaudhry Salik Hussain Saturday warmly welcomed overseas Pakistani participants, terming them state guests at the inaugural Overseas Pakistanis Convention, emphasizing unity and cooperation.

In an exclusive video message with ptv news channel, minister lauded the overseas Pakistani community’s achievements and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to their welfare at the convention.

He stressed the need for stronger ties with overseas Pakistanis and emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are equally contributing to the country’s progress.

“Overseas Pakistanis are a precious asset and ambassadors of our country, contributing significantly to our nation’s progress,” said Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

They play a vital role in Pakistan’s economic growth and development through valuable remittances, investments, and knowledge transfer, he added.

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is set to hold his first interaction convention for overseas Pakistanis from April 13 (tomorrow), aiming to strengthen ties with the diaspora and explore ways to benefit from their expertise and investments in Pakistan’s economic growth and development, as part of his government’s efforts to boost foreign investment and economic diplomacy, he mentioned.

Minister for Overseas Pakistanis, emphasized that overseas Pakistanis are his top priority, highlighting their significant contributions to the country’s progress and development.

He also underscores the importance of supporting and engaging with the overseas Pakistani community.

He also appreciates Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s efforts to engage with the overseas Pakistani community, given the PM’s emphasis on strengthening ties with the diaspora.

Ch Salik Hussain emphasized the need for strong policies to support overseas Pakistanis, focusing on skill development initiatives and collaboration with external companies to establish state-of-the-art training institutes.

Chairman OPF

As part of the efforts by the Government of Pakistan to strengthen ties with the overseas community, Chairman of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Syed Qamar Raza on Saturday highlighted the crucial role of overseas Pakistanis in the national economy and sought to resolve their issues through direct engagement.

In an exclusive video talk with PTV news channel, he described overseas Pakistanis as “precious asserts,” highlighting their importance to the nation’s economy and development. The convention aims to establish face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis, fostering stronger ties between them and their homeland, he said.

He mentioned that by facilitating direct connections, the first-ever convention would enable overseas Pakistanis to engage with their roots and contribute to national development. PM Shahbaz Sharif’s face-to-face connections with overseas Pakistanis will help us better understand their needs and harness their potential for the country’s growth, he added.

“We are committed to making this convention an annual event, providing a consistent platform for overseas Pakistanis to engage with their homeland. Every year, we will organize this convention to strengthen our connection with overseas Pakistanis and address their concerns,” he stated.