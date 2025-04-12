Govt officers complete military attachment program

Civil Services Academy’s probationary officers undertaking the Military Attachment Program have successfully completed their first week of training, marking a strong start to the initiative’s revival after a three-year hiatus.

The Government of Pakistan has reinstated the Military Attachment Program for Central Superior Services (CSS) probationary officers as part of the 52nd Common Training Program (CTP). The initiative aims to enhance civil-military cooperation and strengthen national security awareness among the country’s future civil service leadership.

The 12-week program, running from April 7 to June 27, 2025, includes 231 officers from 12 occupational groups, including the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), Foreign Service of Pakistan (FSP), and Inland Revenue Service (IRS), with 85 female officers among them. Participants are engaged in immersive experiences through visits to key military institutions such as the General Headquarters (GHQ), National Defence University (NDU), and operational military bases in high-security regions.

During the first week, officers participated in orientation sessions, operational briefings, and introductory field visits. Their performance was lauded by both civil and military trainers for their enthusiasm, discipline, and adaptability to a new operational environment.

Initially introduced in the 1980s, the program had been discontinued in recent years. It has now been strategically redesigned in collaboration with Specialized Training Institutes (STIs) and Pakistan’s military leadership to foster institutional synergy, leadership under pressure, and a practical understanding of national security. The program also includes public service initiatives under the “Khidmat-un-Naas” program, promoting community welfare in cantonment areas.

This revival aligns with the goals of Operation Fitna-tul-Khawarij, Pakistan’s ongoing campaign against extremism. It ensures that future civil servants are prepared not only for policy and administration but also for national resilience and inter-agency coordination.

A senior official overseeing the program remarked, “This is more than a training module—it’s a strategic investment in leadership that embraces unity, preparedness, and national service.”