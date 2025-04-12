Over 4,000 undocumented Afghans repatriated via Torkham border

The repatriation of Afghan nationals residing illegally in Pakistan continued on Saturday, with over 4,000 more individuals sent back to Afghanistan.

According to Additional Deputy Commissioner Khyber Irshad Khan Mohmand, a total of 4,384 Afghan nationals were repatriated through the Torkham border. Among them, 1,480 individuals were found living in Pakistan without any legal documentation.

Irshad Khan Mohmand further stated that since April 1, a total of 29,744 Afghan nationals had been sent back to their home country as part of the ongoing repatriation efforts.

Authorities had reiterated their commitment to ensuring the implementation of immigration laws and maintaining legal residency standards.

Medical screening

The process of repatriating Afghan nationals from Muzaffargarh on Saturday continues smoothly under strict security arrangements and efficient planning by the district administration.

According to a spokesperson,Deputy Commissioner(DC),Qurat-ul-Ain Memon confirmed that so far,19 Afghan citizens have been sent back to their homeland.

She said that the district administration was ensuring a safe and organized departure for the returning individuals.

She further directed the Medical Superintendent(MS)of DHQ Hospital,Dr.Naseer to conduct medical tests for all Afghan nationals prior to departure and to administer polio drops as a preventive measure.

The administration was committed to maintaining health protocols and security during the repatriation process.