51st PEC Governing Body Meeting: Pakistan pushes digital transformation in engineering sector

Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Khalid Hussain Magsi Saturday called upon the engineering fraternity to spearhead Pakistan’s journey toward technological advancement, innovation, and sustainable development. He stated this In his keynote address at the inauguration of the 51st Governing Body meeting of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC).

The high-profile event took place at Pearl Continental Hotel, Bhurban, and was attended by PEC Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir, Senior Vice Chairman, Vice Chairmen, Governing Body Members, and delegates from academia, industry, and policy institutions across the country.

In his opening remarks, the minister said, “I feel privileged on the inaugural of the 51st Governing Body meeting of Pakistan Engineering Council, an esteemed gathering of professionals from all parts of the country belonging to academia, industry, and policy institutions.

He recognized PEC as a highly respected regulatory body that not only ensures engineering standards in Pakistan but is also recognized globally for its professional excellence. “PEC is a national body to regulate the engineering profession and is highly ranked amongst the international fraternity for its contributions with global recognition,” he noted.

Highlighting the Ministry of Science and Technology’s broader vision, the minister emphasized the importance of innovation and emerging technologies in shaping Pakistan’s future.

“The Ministry envisions a nation advanced in science, innovation, and technology. Engineers are the architects of this vision—turning challenges like energy, digital infrastructure, smart agriculture, and climate adaptation into practical solutions,” he said.

Magsi announced that the Ministry, in collaboration with PEC, is taking steps to revise engineering curricula to match evolving industrial demands and to integrate technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and the Internet of Things.

Moreover, new initiatives are underway to increase internship and certification opportunities for youth in both public and private sectors.

The minister expressed satisfaction over the briefing he received about PEC’s recent initiatives, undertaken in the last six months under the leadership of Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir.

“The new initiatives taken by the leadership, with a complete roadmap and visibility, are highly commendable. Looking at the zeal and commitment of Chairman Engr Waseem Nazir, I feel confident in his ability to take the engineering profession on the road to success and prosperity through necessary reforms,” he said.

He reaffirmed the government’s confidence in PEC’s capabilities and urged the Governing Body to lead collectively with vision, accountability, and innovation.

Addressing potential challenges in implementing reforms, the minister reassured full support from the Ministry of Science and Technology. “While important reforms may face obstacles, I am confident that your expertise will overcome any barriers to the development of this institution,” he asserted.

He concluded with a powerful call for unity and progress: “Let us build bridges, not only at the infrastructural level but also at the institutional and intellectual levels. Together, let’s harness Pakistan’s engineering potential and drive the nation toward progress and prosperity.”

The 51st Governing Body meeting of PEC is expected to continue over the coming days, featuring discussions on policy frameworks, strategic reforms, curriculum modernization, accreditation standards, and enhancing the role of engineers in national development.

The council is also set to review its recent initiatives, including the implementation of Continuing Professional Development (CPD), digital credentialing systems, and capacity-building programs for young engineers.

The meeting marks a significant step in strengthening institutional frameworks, improving professional standards, and aligning engineering development with national priorities in innovation, science, and sustainable infrastructure.