Gold price hits record high

Gold prices continued to increase on Saturday and reached a fresh record in Pakistan. In the local market, gold price per tola reached Rs340,600 after a single-day rise of Rs1,800. Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs292,009 after it registered an increase of Rs1,543, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA). On Friday, gold prices soared and reached a fresh record of Rs338,800 after a single-day rise of Rs10,000. The international rate of gold also increased on Friday. As per APGJSA, the rate was at $3,236 per ounce (with a premium of $20), a record increase of $18 during the day. Meanwhile, silver price remained unchanged at Rs3,234 per tola.