A New Chapter in Hospitality: The Townhouse Hotel Debuts in Islamabad

The Townhouse Hotel, Islamabad’s newest luxury landmark is now welcoming guests. Nestled in Islamabad’s F-7 district, the hotel presents sophistication, timeless elegance and modern allure. Designed for discerning travelers, this boutique property offers a refined service-driven and personalized journey.

A proud member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World™ (SLH), The Townhouse Hotel has been exclusively handpicked as Pakistan’s first member property of SLH, a community of independently minded travelers and independently spirited hotels in the world that features 580 hotels in more than 90 countries – each offering a unique experience focused on individual character and personalized service.

The property features 8 rooms and 3 suites, designed to balance comfort and style. The hotel offers a range of amenities, including a restaurant, all-day coffee bar, private spa suite, hair studio, and a rooftop wellness deck with a pool, sauna, and gym. Each guest’s experience is supported by dedicated Guest Experience Managers (GEMs) who ensure a tailored stay both within the hotel and beyond.

The Townhouse Hotel takes inspiration from the Emerald Hotel and Restaurant of the 1960s, incorporating emerald green as a signature design element. Happa Studios’ Creative Director, Omer Jilani, designed a pattern for The Townhouse, combining a classic key, symbolizing hospitality, with an old streetlight–a nod to timeless European architecture–reflecting the hotel’s homage to classic design.

The hotel’s architecture includes a Florence-beige marble façade and French-inspired wrought iron railings, designed by architect Ifran Chaudhry of Architects Inc., while the interiors feature bespoke designs by KI Collaborative, incorporating innovative lighting.

The culinary journey at The Townhouse is led by Shamaz Sandhu, a founder of Epicurean food group. At the hotel’s rooftop restaurant, Antler, his team showcases Nordic-inspired cuisine through ancient cooking techniques. The brunch menu features decadent versions of classic dishes, with a refined twist.

Filter Coffeehouse, a collaboration with a local coffee enthusiast, is a casual coffee hangout spot, open daily for indulging in artisanal coffee and pastries.

The Townhouse Hotel is positioned as a unique destination for those seeking a personalized, high-quality hospitality experience in Islamabad. Reservations are now open.