NADRA to launch new mobile app, says Naqvi

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced on Thursday, a significant overhaul of NADRA’s services, including the launch of a new mobile app and the establishment of three regional offices in Azad Jammu & Kashmir, Gwadar, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

The Pak-ID website will be officially discontinued starting January 17, with all services transitioning to the improved mobile app.

The decision comes as a response to challenges faced by citizens, particularly overseas Pakistanis, who struggled with the website’s interface, including issues with scanning and uploading fingerprints and documents. The closure of the website is also aimed at combating fraudulent activities.

“Scammers were exploiting fake websites to assist in creating forged identity documents and misusing citizens’ personal information,” said Minister Naqvi.

To enhance user convenience, NADRA has revamped its mobile app to include all services previously available on the website. Citizens can now apply for ID cards, NICOP, POC, B-Forms, and FRCs from their homes.

In addition to digital advancements, three new regional offices will become operational by March 31. These offices aim to improve service delivery in remote areas, streamline communication between citizens and NADRA officials, and ensure faster resolution of complaints.

Minister Naqvi also revealed that NADRA is on track to establish offices in all tehsils across Pakistan by the same deadline. “Only 19 tehsils remain without NADRA offices, and work is progressing rapidly to ensure these are operational by March 31,” he added.

The move underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing accessibility and combating fraud, providing a seamless and secure experience for citizens nationwide.

Canada MP

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with Member Canadian Parliament Taleeb Noormahmed and Representative of the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) in Canada Mahmoud Eboo in Islamabad. Pakistan-Canada relations and issues of mutual interest were discussed during the meeting.

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that Pakistan highly values its relations with Canada and is keen to further enhance bilateral relations in various fields. Canadian MP Taleeb Noormahammed conveyed a message from his Canadian counterpart to Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the Aga Khan Foundation is working on several prominent projects for socio-economic development in Pakistan, adding that we are trying to further expand the scope of these projects through mutual cooperation.

During the meeting, the resettlement of Afghan refugees in Canada and other countries was also discussed. The Canadian Parliament Member highlighted that the Canadian High Commission has increased its staff and resources to expedite the resettlement process, expressing gratitude for the provision of visas to the additional staff. He also apprised that in this regard, the scrutiny of applications has also been expedited. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha and President of the Aga Khan Council for Pakistan, Nazar Muhammad Mevawalla.