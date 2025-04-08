Pakistan issues over 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims for Baisakhi festival

Baisakhi-punjab-festivals-1The Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued more than 6,500 visas to Indian pilgrims on the occasion of the Baisakhi festival 2025. These visas will allow Indian Sikh pilgrims to visit Pakistan from 10th to 19th April, where they will participate in Baisakhi celebrations and visit key religious sites including Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib, and Kartarpur Sahib. Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, said the large number of visas issued reflects Pakistan’s commitment to promoting religious harmony and people-to-people contact. He further stated that the country’s visa policy aims to build bridges between different cultures and religions, adding that Pakistan will continue to facilitate the pilgrimage of religious visitors to sacred sites across the country.