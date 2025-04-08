Punjab CM approves project to run 1,500 electric buses across province

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has given in-principle approval for the project to run 1500 electric buses for different cities of the province. A transport system consisting of electric buses will be launched in remote major cities of Punjab in a phased manner. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif presided over a special meeting regarding the Transport Department in which a detailed briefing was given on the projects relating to the Transport Department. The meeting agreed to launch new transport system in six districts including Sargodha, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Gujrat, Rahim Yar Khan, Dera Ghazi Khan.

The Chief Minister directed to carry out the process of purchasing 380 electric buses in the first phase to be completed at the earliest. Electric buses will be run in Lahore and Gujranwala in the first phase. The CM has set a deadline of next June for the launching of Lahore, Gujranwala electric bus service. The meeting decided in principle to start orange and red bus service in Faisalabad. Red bus service will start from Samundri Road to Sargodha Road and orange bus service will be started from Jaranwala to Jhang Road.

CM Punjab has sought a plan for the immediate construction of electric bus tracks in Faisalabad and Gujranwala. She has given 15 days relaxation to undertake the planning of Yellow Line electric bus track in Lahore. She has also sought a plan to establish charging stations for the electric buses. She also approved the latest transport tower command and control centre in Lahore.

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “I am the Chief Minister of everyone, Not only Lahore, but the people of other cities also have complete right to avail the facility of a modern transport system. I earnestly desire that every major city of Punjab is equipped with a wonderful and modern bus system.” She added, “Electric buses will be operated in other cities to include all and sundry in the journey of development.”

Separately, Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Monday chaired a comprehensive meeting to review the pre-harvest situation of the wheat crop across the province.

The CM commended the record-breaking wheat yield this season and extended heartfelt appreciation to the farmers of Punjab for their hard work and contribution to national food security.

Praising the agricultural community, the CM said, “Our farmers are our brothers; their interests will be protected at all costs.”

During the meeting, it was revealed that as part of the government’s support initiative, 1,000 tractors have been distributed free of cost to wheat farmers across Punjab. This measure is aimed at improving agricultural productivity and reducing the cost burden on farmers.

In a major policy decision, the Punjab government has permitted the free movement of wheat across the province, signaling its commitment to a liberalized agricultural market. It was further decided that wheat procurement will be carried out through the private sector, marking a significant shift towards a deregulated and competitive market system. During the meeting it was agreed to continue with free market and deregulation policy to ensure transparency, efficiency, and fair pricing mechanisms for all stakeholders in the wheat value chain.

CM Maryam Nawaz emphasized that all necessary steps will be taken to safeguard the interests of farmers and ensure a smooth and successful wheat harvest season across Punjab.