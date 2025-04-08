Saudi Arabia to impose heavy fine on firms failing to report pilgrims overstaying

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has warned Hajj and Umrah service providers to strictly comply with regulations or face hefty financial penalties for failing to report overstaying pilgrims. The ministry stated that companies and establishments serving pilgrims must inform authorities immediately if individuals exceed their permitted stay in the Kingdom. “Financial penalties will be imposed on any company or establishment serving pilgrims and Umrah performers that delays reporting individuals who remain in the Kingdom beyond their authorized stay,” the ministry said, according to the Saudi Press Agency on Monday. Penalties may reach up to SR100,000 ($26,600) and will be multiplied based on the number of violators. The warning comes as authorities prepare for the upcoming Hajj season and continue to tighten oversight to prevent crowding and ensure order during religious events. Meanwhile, Matarat Holding Co reported that over 6.8 million passengers and Umrah performers travelled through four Saudi airports between the first of Ramadan and the seventh of Shawwal.