Why is ‘Meem Se Mohabbat’ a must-watch?

After the success of Kabhi Mein Kabhi Tum, renowned writer Farhat Ishtiaq brings yet another gripping tale-Meem Se Mohabbat.

Known for classics like Humsafar and Diyar-e-Dil, Ishtiaq once again weaves a story that blends love, emotions and life’s complexities in a way that resonates deeply with audiences.

Starring Ahad Raza Mir as Talha and Dananeer Mobeen as Roshi, the drama follows Talha, a single father caring for his son Mohid, who is recovering from trauma with the help of a speech therapist. On the other hand, Roshi, a carefree young woman struggling with academics, crosses paths with Talha under unusual circumstances. Misinterpreting his sadness as heartbreak, she takes an interest in his story, setting the stage for a narrative filled with humour, emotions and unexpected connections. Dananeer Mobeen delivers a breakout performance as Roshi, proving her versatility as an actress. Ahad Raza Mir, as always, commands attention with his impeccable acting, making their on-screen chemistry one of the drama’s highlights.

While the show’s lavish sets, grand mansions and picture-perfect visuals add to its dreamy appeal, some viewers find the setting too far removed from reality. However, for those who love fairy-tale narratives like Cinderella or Rapunzel, Meem Se Mohabbat is an absolute delight.