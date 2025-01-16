Alhamra highlights cultural legacy with a week of enriching events

Executive Director Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi has reaffirmed the institution’s commitment to providing a conducive and welcoming environment for the public to experience the vibrancy of Pakistan’s rich culture and heritage.

This week, Alhamra has curated brilliant events to celebrate literature, music, and the performing arts.

During the meeting, ED Alhamra Syed Tauqeer Haider Kazmi said that one of the key highlights was a session dedicated to the life and work of the renowned literary icon Amrita Pritam. Esteemed intellectual Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed will offer profound insights into her remarkable contributions to literature. For lovers of Sufi music, the Alhamra Cultural Complex will host Alhamra Melodies, where the Baba Hussain Group will perform soul-stirring renditions under the Sufi music theme, showcasing this genre’s depth and beauty.

Alhamra will stage the play Aladdin to promote quality and thought-provoking theatre, offering audiences an engaging experience filled with cultural and moral reflections. The storytelling tradition will also be revived in dedicated sessions featuring celebrated storyteller Babar Khan, narrating Dastaan-e-Faiz and Dastaan-e-Khusro, breathing new life into this treasured art form.

Executive Director Kazmi emphasized, “Alhamra is dedicated to highlighting our cultural traditions and fostering a deeper appreciation for our artistic heritage. These programs reflect our commitment to preserving and promoting the values and beauty of our civilization.”

Details of these events are available on Alhamra’s official social media platforms, and all programs are open to the public with free entry. This week at Alhamra promises to be an inspiring journey through the richness of Pakistan’s cultural and artistic legacy.