Pakistan, Djibouti sign MoU on political consultations; hold first meeting

Pakistan and Djibouti signed an MoU on Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC) on 14 January 2025 in Djibouti . Mr. Hamid Asghar Khan, Additional Foreign Secretary (Africa Division) and Mr. Mahmoud Ali Hassan, Permanent Secretary General (Foreign Secretary) of Djibouti signed it on behalf of their respective sides.

Following the signing ceremony, the two sides held inaugural session of the Bilateral Political Consultations (BPC). The two sides expressed satisfaction at the existing bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two brotherly countries and termed the MoU as a historic step towards building a comprehensive and enduring bilateral partnership focusing on trade & investment in coming days.

The two sides reviewed the whole gamut of bilateral relations including political, economic and defence & security spheres and exchanged views on further deepening bilateral ties through increased engagement at all-levels.

While expressing satisfaction at the excellent multilateral cooperation, both sides also shared views on various regional and international issues of mutual concern. The situation in the Middle East and Horn of Africa came in particular focus. Bilateral relations between Pakistan and Djibouti are strengthening day by day since Pakistan opened its resident Mission in Djibouti in May, 2022. The next session of the Bilateral Political Consultations will be held in Islamabad early next year. A visit by the Foreign Minister of Djibouti and establishment of a Joint Business Council (JBC) is envisaged in the first half of 2025.