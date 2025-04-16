Naeema Butt speaks out on fake friendships in showbiz

Actress Naeema Butt, known for her role as Rubab in the drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, is revealing the less glamorous side of fame. In a candid interview on Gup Shab with Vasay Chaudhry, she discussed the superficial friendships that often exist in the entertainment industry.

Naeema pointed out that the friendly interactions seen online don’t reflect real-life behavior. She expressed disappointment in realizing that some co-stars, who appeared supportive on social media, acted differently in person. “People are just being fake friends for Instagram,” she said, sharing her experience.

Although she didn’t name specific individuals, her hints raised eyebrows among fans and fueled speculation about tensions among cast members. Naeema shared an incident during a public event where some co-stars tried to “push her off the stage,” despite their friendly images online.

Despite these challenges, Naeema continues to earn admiration from her fans for her authentic performances. Her willingness to speak openly about industry dynamics has sparked important conversations, showing that the drama behind the scenes can be just as compelling as what unfolds on screen.