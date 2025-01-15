All bodies recovered as search operation at Quetta coal mine concludes

The rescue operation at the coal mine in Quetta has successfully been completed, with all bodies recovered. The tragic accident, which occurred at the coal mine in Sanjidi, located 40 kilometers from Quetta, resulted in the deaths of 12 workers. The operation, which began on the night of January 9, ended with the recovery of the final body last night. Ten of the deceased workers were from the Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and their bodies were sent back to their hometowns for burial. The search for one missing miner, Amanullah, continued until the last body was retrieved. The rescue operation was conducted under the supervision of Chief Mines Inspector Abdul Ghani, who confirmed the completion of the task. Earlier, K-P Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur announced on Saturday that 10 residents from his province were among the 12 miners who died in a coal mine collapse in the Sanjidi area of Balochistan. The accident occurred on Thursday due to a methane gas explosion, which caused the mine to collapse and trapped 12 miners. Rescue teams from the Balochistan Department of Minerals and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) recovered four bodies on Friday after hours of effort. In his statement, Chief Minister Gandapur expressed condolences, confirming that 10 of the deceased were from Shangla district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.