Handling Pressure in Competition: A Guide from one athlete to another



Hi, I’m Ahsan Ayaz, a professional squash player from Pakistan. With over 15 years in the sport, I’ve

had the privilege of competing on the PSA World Tour and earning various national and international

titles. I’m proud to represent my country and have had the honor of securing significant wins,

including the World Junior Team Championship, seven PSA World Tour titles, and reaching

three PSA finals.



In the high-stakes world of professional sports, pressure is inevitable. Through my experience, I’ve

learned that the ability to manage pressure and stay focused can make all the difference. This guide

is dedicated to sharing mental strategies that can help athletes at all levels navigate competitive

stress and perform at their best.

Understanding Pressure in Sports

Pressure is a constant in sports. From expectations placed on you by coaches, teammates, and fans

to the internal pressure of wanting to succeed, it’s something every athlete faces. The challenge is

not about avoiding pressure—it’s about learning how to manage it and stay mentally strong during

the most intense moments of competition.

In practice, we often perform at our best when the stakes are low, but the key to success is

replicating that mental clarity during important competitions when the whole world is watching.

Mental Strategies to Overcome Pressure

Positive Self-Talk

I’ve found that maintaining a positive internal dialogue before and during a match is crucial.

Reminding myself of past victories, like my experience at the **World Junior Team Championship**,

helps reinforce confidence. I write affirmations and visualize success to replace negative thoughts.

Visualization

Before stepping onto the court, I mentally rehearse my game plan, picturing myself executing

every skill perfectly. Visualization allows me to build confidence and familiarity with high-pressure

moments, making it easier to stay focused when the real match begins.

Breathing Exercises

Pressure manifests physically as well as mentally. Deep breathing and progressive muscle

relaxation are techniques I use to calm my nerves and release physical tension. This helps me

maintain clarity and control during intense moments.

Social Engagement

Connecting with teammates before a match or during breaks can provide emotional support and

distract from the weight of expectations. Having a light conversation or sharing a laugh can be

surprisingly effective in alleviating stress.

A Personal Story of Pressure: The World Junior Team Championship

One of the most intense moments of my career came during the World Junior Team

Championship. As the key player for the Pakistani team, the pressure to perform wasn’t just about

winning—it was about representing my country and making my family and coaches proud.

During this time, my coach, Felipe Tujano, gave me invaluable advice that continues to shape my

approach to high-pressure situations: “Don’t think about the outcome. Focus on the moment

you’re in.” His words helped me block out the distractions and focus on the present, leading our

team to victory. The key takeaway? Mental discipline is just as important as physical ability.

Recovering from Setbacks: A Test of Mental Strength

In 2018, I faced one of the most challenging times of my life—losing my mother. The grief pulled me

into a dark place, and soon after, I tore my ACL at the Finish Open Championship and underwent

appendix surgery. Mentally, I wasn’t focused, and the combination of physical and emotional pain

was overwhelming.

But recovery wasn’t just about physical healing. It was a mental battle—slowly rebuilding my

confidence and strength. With the support of my coach Felipe Tujano, family, and teammates, I

took things one step at a time. Though there were many moments of doubt, I learned that resilience

is key. The journey back wasn’t easy, but it taught me that setbacks can fuel growth and that true

strength comes from within.

Tring Open Squash Championship: A Test of Mental Resilience

The Tring Open Squash Championship was another defining moment in my career. After

defeating the Irish and Portuguese number ones, I faced Ben Coleman, England’s top

player, in the next round. The pressure was immense, but by sticking to my pre-match routine—

proper rest, positive self-talk, and unwavering focus—I secured a win.

The subsequent round against Todd Harrity, USA’s number one, was a marathon battle. At 80

minutes, it tested not just my physical limits but also my mental resilience. By staying calm, sticking

to my strategy, and maintaining focus, I won the match, proving that mental fortitude often trumps

physical ability under pressure.

Mental Health Matters

While physical conditioning is vital, mental health is just as crucial in sports. Performance anxiety,

burnout, and the pressures of competition can take a toll on an athlete’s well-being. It’s important

to acknowledge these challenges and seek support from coaches, sports psychologists, or

teammates. Taking care of your mental health ensures you stay resilient and ready to face any

challenge.

The Importance of a Support System

No athlete succeeds alone. A strong support system—comprising coaches, family, and teammates—

provides encouragement during difficult moments and keeps you grounded. Having people who

understand the demands of high-level competition can help alleviate stress and provide stability in

the face of pressure.

Focus on the Journey, Not Just the Outcome

While winning prestigious titles like the World Junior Team Championship or PSA titles is

important, the journey is equally significant. Celebrate the small wins: improving your technique,

achieving personal bests, or overcoming mental barriers. Focusing on the process rather than solely

on the outcome helps to reduce the weight of expectations and eases the pressure.

Keys to Success

Sleep: Prioritize rest for mental and physical recovery. Fatigue hinders performance and focus.

Nutrition & Hydration: Fueling your body properly enhances energy levels, concentration, and

stamina.

Warm-Up & Routine: Maintaining consistency in your pre-match rituals helps you mentally

prepare and reduce anxiety.

Adaptability in Strategy: In sports, things don’t always go as planned. Sometimes you need to adjust your strategy in the

middle of a match. Being flexible in your approach allows you to stay focused and perform even

when conditions aren’t ideal.

The Power of Goal Setting

Setting both short-term and long-term goals keeps you motivated and focused. Short-term goals

Setting both short-term and long-term goals keeps you motivated and focused. Short-term goals

create momentum, while long-term goals offer a clear direction. Both are essential for sustaining

motivation throughout your career.

Continuous Learning

Sports are always evolving, and so should you. Stay open to new techniques, training methods, and

mental strategies. Embrace each setback as a learning opportunity to grow both physically and

mentally.

Pressure is an inevitable part of competition, but it’s how you handle it that defines your success.

Through positive self-talk, visualization, and mental resilience, athletes can overcome pressure and

perform at their best. By focusing on the journey, staying grounded, and trusting in your

preparation, you can turn pressure into motivation. No matter where you are in your athletic career,

remember that mental strength is just as important as physical skill.

—