Pakistani Diaspora and Development

Throughout history, diaspora communities have been instrumental in driving progress and prosperity in their adopted nations while maintaining vital connections to their homelands.

These communities serve as cultural ambassadors, sharing their heritage and values while helping shape international perceptions of their native countries. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, approximately 272 million people live outside their countries of origin, forming diverse diaspora networks that contribute significantly to both their host and home nations.

Pakistan’s diaspora, ranking as the world’s seventh-largest and comprising 7 percent of the global diaspora population, has been particularly influential. Pakistani expatriates not only enhance their country’s global image but also make substantial economic contributions through remittances, investment, and knowledge transfer.

The World Bank reports that Pakistan is among the top ten remittance-receiving countries globally, with remittances accounting for a significant share of its GDP. According to the latest data from the State Bank of Pakistan (2023), remittance inflows reached over $26 billion in the fiscal year 2022-23, mainly from the Gulf region.

The first quarter of FY 2025 has already seen remittances of $8.8 billion, a figure that could rise further with a more unified approach to promoting business partnerships. At the country level, KSA has remained the primary source of remittance inflows, sending around USD $4.4 billion – representing almost a quarter (24 percent) of the total volume of remittances.

The United Arab Emirates and the UK are ranked second and third, respectively, remitting USD $3.1 billion (17 percent) and $2.7 billion (15 percent) from July to February of the FY 2024. Beyond financial contributions, the Pakistani American community in the United States and UK has established grassroots initiatives to interact with Congress and Parliament on subjects including Pak-US and Pak-UK relations, and the Kashmir issue.

While the diaspora’s role as cultural ambassadors significantly influences international relations, challenges persist. The majority of overseas Pakistanis promote economic ties, peace, and unity between Pakistan and their host countries. However, a small segment of the community uses political issues to further its personal agenda. By focusing on internal political battles, this faction detracts from the real issues that could unite Pakistanis abroad, like strengthening international partnerships and supporting developmental projects.

The core role of the Pakistani diaspora should be to represent and promote Pakistan’s broader national interests, rather than becoming the spokespersons for particular political parties or factions.

Amplifying internal political conflicts on international platforms fuels negative stereotypes about Pakistan that are hard to reverse. Pakistan’s image is far greater than any one figure or group; we must remain mindful of the lasting legacy we create for future generations.

When the diaspora, who are seen as the identity of Pakistan and its representatives abroad, appear divided or opposed to their own state, it tarnishes the nation’s image and undermines its credibility on global platforms.

Keeping in view the challenging environment at home and abroad, unity, collective approach, the expatriate community should be on fostering unity, transcending political affiliations, and promoting respectful dialogue. These principles are essential for enhancing Pakistan’s international standing and credibility.

The writer is a freelance columnist with special focus on issues concerning national security.