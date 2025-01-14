President approves development, salary package for Cadet College Petro

President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari, presiding over a special Board of Governors meeting, reflected the CCP’s commitment to maintaining its status as a premier institution for education and character building in Pakistan, and approved the development and modernisation of Cadet College Petaro (CCP).

The meeting was held at CM House. It was attended by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, Chairman BOG Commander Karachi VA Muhammad Faisal Abbasi, Secretary to President Shakeel Malik, Members BOG Commodore Faisal Iqbal, Secretary Finance Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Colleges Asif Ikram, and others.

The meeting began with the opening remarks from President Asif Zardari said, “Cadet College Petaro is my alma mater and holds a very special place in my heart.” He added that he took immense pride in having studied there and is committed to giving back to this prestigious institution.”

The President said that Cadet College Petaro has a significant role in Pakistan, particularly in Sindh. “It has produced remarkable leaders in politics, the armed forces, civil bureaucracy, judiciary, and other fields,” he said.

The President appreciated the institution for its role in the holistic training of youth and said, “Even after 66 years, CCP stands strong, continuing its legacy of excellence. Wherever its alumni go, the training and success imparted by the college reflect in their personalities.”

During the briefing, the President was told that CCP spans 758 acres and currently accommodates 846 students, with two swimming pools on campus. President Zardari directed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to establish two more swimming pools and ensure all necessary facilities are provided under a five-year plan.

President Zardari emphasised the college’s critical role in nation-building. He noted that Cadet College Petaro continues to excel as a centre of excellence, boasting a 100% success rate across various educational boards, including the Hyderabad Board, the Federal Board, and the Cambridge International System.

The President was told that the CCP’s cadets had achieved remarkable positions, such as Cadet Moazzam securing 3rd position in the Hyderabad Board, and CCP attaining the highest CGPA of 5.86 in Sindh for SSC-II examinations under FBISE.

CCP’s global presence is also expanding, with cadets excelling in international Chinese language and cultural programs. Proposals for a German Language Lab were presented to enhance global opportunities for cadets further.

Infrastructure Upgrades: The President approved an upgrade to the infrastructure of Cadet College Petaro and directed the Chief Minister to implement these upgrades within the next four years. Key projects included the upgrading of ICT labs and the installation of smart digital screens in junior classes, as well as the reconstruction of Iqbal and Qasim Houses and renovation of other cadet houses.

Additionally, the President ordered enhancements to critical facilities, such as the installation of a chiller system for the cadets’ mess and a new water pipeline from the Indus River. The Riding Club will also be expanded to accommodate the increasing interest in equestrian activities by adding more horses.

Sustainability and Employee Welfare: To ensure the long-term sustainability of CCP, President Asif Ali Zardari approved major steps, including the establishment of a Housing Scheme and Health Insurance for employees. The Endowment Fund will increase from Rs. 406 million to Rs. 1 billion, and the introduction of the `Asif Ali Zardari Model High School Petaro’ will provide quality education for the children of staff and the local community.

New Development Projects: The President directed Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah to commence the construction of 52 new houses for teaching and ministerial staff. The expansion of the academic block, a new mess, and a sitting area for parents visiting the college were also proposed to enhance their experience.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah informed the President that he has approved a Rs. 200 million grant for Cadet College to clear employee pension arrears. He added that the process of installing a 1.5 MW solar-powered electricity plant to reduce energy costs is currently underway.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the inclusion of Cadet College Petaro in the Sindh Education Endowment Fund to facilitate financial aid for cadets is in progress. President Zardari commended CCP’s administration and faculty for their dedication to nurturing future leaders and directed the Chief Minister to announce a special salary package for the college’s teaching staff. He reaffirmed his commitment to the institution, describing CCP as a beacon of excellence and a source of pride for Pakistan.

The meeting concluded on an optimistic note, with CCP poised for transformative growth. These initiatives are set to solidify its reputation as a premier cadet college, empowering youth with education, discipline, and global competencies to excel in the modern world.