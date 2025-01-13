Verdict in £190m case set for January 17 following third postponement

The verdict against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi in the £190 million case has been postponed for a third time, now set to be announced on January 17. Accountability Court Judge Nasir Javed expressed frustration over the absence of the accused, noting he had been present since 8:30 a.m., prompting the delay.

Khan previously alleged that the verdict — initially postponed on December 23, 2024, and then on January 6, 2025 — was delayed to “pressure him.” Despite this claim, he did not appear in court today.

“I’ve been in the courtroom for two hours, yet none of them have shown up,” the judge remarked to reporters, adding, “We’ll give them another chance.” The courtroom saw the attendance of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecution team, media, and court staff, but no representatives from the defense appeared.

Although the verdict was scheduled for 11 a.m., the judge postponed it earlier. Geo News reporter Shabbir Dar highlighted that involved parties typically arrive early for such proceedings.

This latest delay in the £190m reference — which Senator Faisal Vawda has labeled an “open-and-shut case” — coincides with the government’s anticipation of justice, as expressed by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif.

In contrast, Vawda, during a press conference a day earlier, accused Khan of wrongdoing in the settlement case, stating, “When Khan was signing it, I warned him this would trigger a NAB case […] Popularity doesn’t place anyone above accountability.”