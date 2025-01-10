Pakistan Petroleum announces gas production from Kotri North Block

Pakistan Petroleum has started the extraction of gas from the Kotri field in Jamshoro district of Pakistan’s Sindh’s province.

The announcement regarding the commencement was made on the Pakistan Stock Exchange in a letter.

According to the letter, the daily gas production from the Kotri North Block One is 5.3 million cubic feet. The gas is being extracted at a pressure of 950 pounds per square inch. The letter further revealed that the gas production at Kotri is a joint venture between Pakistan Petroleum, United Energy Pakistan Limited, and Asia Resources Oil Limited.

Additionally, the gas extracted from the Kotri Takeri-1 well is being integrated into the Sui Southern system through the Aliabad processing plant.

Earlier, the Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) announced the discovery of new oil and gas reserves in the Shah Bandar block located in the Sujawal district of Sindh. The company disclosed the details of the discovery in a formal communication to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). According to the statement, the Jhamp East X-1 well in the Shah Bandar block yielded daily production of 10 million standard cubic feet of natural gas (MMSCFD) and over 150 barrels of light oil.

The natural reserves from the well had a pressure of 2,800 pounds per square inch (PSI), and the extracted gas was processed at the Sujawal gas processing plant and integrated into the Sui Southern Gas Company’s system, enhancing the supply of natural gas in the region.

The Shah Bandar block had a consortium of stakeholders, with PPL holding a 63% share, Mari Petroleum owning 32%, while Sindh Energy Holding and Government Holdings (Private) Limited each held a 2.5% stake. Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure a continuous and reliable gas supply to domestic consumers throughout the winter season.

While addressing the concerns over reduced gas availability for households, the Prime Minister called for immediate reforms to the supply system to address these issues permanently and reiterated that providing gas to domestic consumers was a top priority for the government.