Punjab CM inaugurates Pak-Turk Maarif School and College in Multan

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif inaugurated Pak-Turk Maarif International School & College in Multan. She attended the inauguration ceremony as a Chief Guest, where little girls of Turkish Maarif International School & College welcomed her in Turkish and presented a bouquet. Turkish Education Minister Yusuf Tak?n, Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan, President of Maarif International School Foundation Birel Ekgan and other Turkish officials were also present in the ceremony, where national anthems of both Pakistan and Turkiye were played. A documentary about Pak-Turk Maarif International School was also screened at the occasion.

Madam Chief Minister visited Pak-Turk Maarif International School, and saw its library and other departments. She said while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Maarif International School Multan, “It is an honor to welcome you all to the historic city of Multan on the inauguration of Turkish Maarif International School.” She added, “The presence of Turkish Education Minister is a symbol of deep and lasting friendship between the two brotherly nations.” She highlighted, “His presence is a source of pride for us.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “The leadership and dedication of the Turkish Minister of Education Yusuf Tekin is a beacon of light for all of us.” She added, “We also welcome the esteemed members of the Maarif Foundation from the core of our hearts.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Relentless efforts have made the Maarif Foundation a reality.” She added, “Maarif Foundation’s efforts to promote education and cultural exchange are a reflection of the shared vision of Pakistan and Turkiye.” She underscored, “On behalf of the people of Punjab, I thank you all.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Maarif Foundation has played a valuable role in the educational landscape of the region.” She added, “I also thank President Recep Tayyip Erdogan from the bottom of my heart, he is a true brother of Pakistan.”

She noted, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s unwavering support has further strengthened bilateral relations between the two nations. His vision has played a significant role in promoting development and progress in Punjab and across the country.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Turkiye has always stood by Pakistan as a sincere brother in times of need.” She added, “I pray Pak-Turkiye friendship and partnership continue to flourish for generations to come.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif met Turkish Education Minister Professor Yusuf Tekin, who conveyed her a message of good will from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He said, “Turkiye offers cooperation for the improvement of education sector in Pakistan.” Agreement has been signed to benefit from Turkiye’s experiences in curriculum innovation, math and other subjects. He also discussed issues related to further enhancing mutual cooperation in the education sector. Discussion was also held on introducing Turkiye’s quality education models in Punjab, besides exploring opportunities for promoting relations between educational institutions of the two countries.

Turkish Minister Yusuf Tekin invited Madam Chief Minister to visit Turkiye, which she accepted with thanks. She appreciated the educational services provided by the Turkish government in Punjab, and said, “President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of a modern Turkiye is commendable.” She added, “Pakistani people have great love for Turkiye and its people.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We want to benefit from Turkiye’s experiences and observations for restructuring the education curriculum.” She informed the Turkish Minister about the ongoing reforms and projects in the education sector of Punjab, which he appreciated. He said, “We consider Pakistan our second home.” He added, “On the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, we will definitely do whatever is possible for our Pakistani brothers.” He flagged,” We are introducing the new generation of Turkiye to the thoughts of Iqbal, and are ready to support Punjab in the education sector.”