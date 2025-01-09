Barcelona defeat Bilbao without Olmo to reach Spanish Super Cup final

Spanish playmaker Olmo was cleared to play again on a temporary basis before the game but the decision came too late for him or Pau Victor, in the same position, to feature against Copa del Rey winners Athletic.

Gavi put Barcelona ahead from close range after 17 minutes and teenage winger Yamal netted the second early after the break. Spanish and European champions Real Madrid face cup runners-up Mallorca on Thursday in the second semifinal in Saudi Arabia, where the competition has been held for the past few years. “Athletic are a very physical team that make you run a lot, we suffered above all toward the end, but we were able to play well and we’re very happy,” Yamal told Movistar. The winger said Olmo and Victor were pleased to be allowed to play once more. “In the end you’re nervous when you can’t play and when you get news like that, you’re very happy,” added Yamal.