Motorways to get motorcycle patrolling unit for security enhancement

In a move to make country’s motorways security foolproof, Ministry of Communications decided on Thursday to launch motorcycle service for security and surveillance by motorway police in order to make this road security proof.

The task has been assigned to Motorway Police from Minister for communications Abdul Aleem Khan while the police will start this project as a pilot project.

Furthermore, it will be incorporated in joint cooperation with National Highway Authority (NHA), Frontier Worker Organisation (FWO) and the concerned district police.

“On the directions of Federal Minister for Communications, Privatization and Board of Investment Abdul Aleem Khan it has been decided to start pilot project of motorbike service for security and surveillance on Motorways,” reads an official statement.

Although, the number of motorbikes will be enhanced later, currently service is being implemented by motorway police through its own generated resources and funds.

The minister took this decision aftermath of some reports of theft of security fences, entry of cattle and various animals on various locations on motorways, and some other issues related to security being faced by commuters. Abdul Aleem Khan was presiding over high-level meeting which also attended by Secretary Communications Ali Sher Mahsud and other senior officials the Motorway Police.

During course of discussion, the minister directed all officials concerned to increase patrolling on Motorways and further tightening security as, he added, the provision of security to the travelers is among the top responsibilities of the ministry.

“Simultaneously, 30 to 35 motorbikes should patrol different sectors on the Motorways to ensure maximum security for motorists and provide immediate redress for any complaints on the spot,” the minister directed to police officials.

It is pertinent to mention here that the incidents of attacks by bandit gangs on commuters for the purpose of kidnapping, theft, looting and others. Moreover, the theft of fencing also becomes routine by the criminals. On many occasions, National Highways and Motorway Police (NH&MP) and concerned provincial police have arrested an outlaws and lodged a case against them when the police found them while cutting safety fence.

When this fence cut down from any location that becomes hotspot for the entry of any kind of animal while when they come over to the motorway via such entry becomes endanger the smooth flow of traffic and the lives of passengers.

“The broken fences on various spots of motorways allow people and their animals to cross at will, which not only poses a serious threat to the lives of the people and animals involved, but also to motorists who may not be able to avoid the repercussions,” said a senior official at the NHA privy to this matter. He added that most of these fences are not stolen but instead broken by people looking for a convenient passage for themselves and their animals.

The official recalled that some criminal elements also attempt to steal the metallic fences and sell them at cheaper prices, adding that so far many criminal arrested in likewise cases.

As per available information, the reports of barbed wire are reported mostly on M-3 (Faisalabad), M-4 (Multan), M-5 (Sukkur) and some other locations on Motorways.

Aleem Khan further stated that adoption of an effective strategy is need of hour to prevent theft of security fences around the Motorways, adding that the Motorway Police will have to take maximum responsibility for the safety of citizens and adopt such a mechanism that can make travel on the Motorway as safe as possible.