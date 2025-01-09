Pakistan’s Economic Outlook in 2025

As 2025 unfolds, Pakistan’s economic landscape remains a complex blend of promise and peril. Despite significant headwinds, including regional competition and internal structural inefficiencies, the country’s strategic location, abundant resources, and demographic dividend position it uniquely for economic resurgence. The question is: can Pakistan capitalize on these opportunities and emerge as a regional economic leader?

Pakistan’s GDP growth rate is projected at 4.5 percent for 2025, marking a recovery from the sluggish 1.5 percent growth in 2023. Inflation, which soared to over 25 percent during the economic crisis of 2023, has moderated to 12 percent, thanks to prudent fiscal policies and improved supply chain management. However, these figures still lag behind regional peers like India, which is expected to grow at 6.8 percent, and Bangladesh, maintaining robust growth at 6.5 percent.

Going by the official figures, Pakistan’s current account balance has shown improvement, recording a modest surplus of $500 million by the first quarter of 2025. This marks a significant turnaround from the deficits of previous years, aided by remittances exceeding $30 billion and export growth in textiles, agriculture, and IT services.

Yet, FDI remains a concern, with inflows stagnating at $2.1 billion in 2024, compared to Bangladesh’s $4 billion and Vietnam’s $20 billion.

Despite challenges, Pakistan possesses untapped strengths that can fuel its economic revival.

Agriculture contributes 23 percent to GDP but suffers from low productivity.

1. Strategic Location: Pakistan’s position as a gateway to Central Asia and the Middle East offers immense trade and transit potential. Initiatives under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) have already bolstered infrastructure, but expanding participation to other regional and global investors can further enhance its utility.

2. Demographic Dividend: With 60 percent of its population under the age of 30, Pakistan has a young, dynamic workforce. Strategic investments in education, vocational training, and digital skills can transform this demographic into a competitive advantage.

3. Sectoral Growth: Key sectors such as agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, and mining present significant opportunities. Agriculture contributes 23 percent to GDP but suffers from low productivity. Investments in modern farming techniques, agro-processing, and water resource management can unlock value. Similarly, the ICT sector-currently valued at $3.5 billion-has the potential to reach $10 billion by 2030 with targeted policy support and export incentives.

4. Energy Transition: Pakistan’s renewable energy potential is vast, with an estimated capacity of 50,000 MW from wind and solar sources. Policies encouraging public-private partnerships and long-term power purchase agreements can attract global investors and reduce energy costs.

5. Export Diversification: Textiles account for 60 percent of exports, leaving Pakistan vulnerable to global demand fluctuations. Expanding into pharmaceuticals, engineering goods, and high-value IT services can reduce reliance on traditional sectors.

To fully leverage these opportunities, Pakistan must address longstanding structural challenges:

– Policy Inconsistencies: Frequent changes in taxation and trade policies deter investors. A stable, transparent regulatory framework is essential.

– Infrastructure Deficits: While CPEC has improved connectivity, gaps in energy, water, and logistics infrastructure remain significant bottlenecks.

– Debt Sustainability: External debt stands at $130 billion, with servicing consuming 35 percent of annual revenue. Innovative solutions such as debt-to-equity swaps and concessional financing are critical.

– Institutional Reforms: Corruption, bureaucratic inefficiency, and weak enforcement of contracts erode investor confidence. Strengthening institutions and the rule of law is non-negotiable for sustained growth.

Pakistan can learn from the successes of its regional neighbours:

– India: A focus on digital transformation, including initiatives like “Digital India,” has spurred ICT exports and domestic innovation.

– Bangladesh: Targeted incentives in textiles and manufacturing have enabled sustained export-led growth.

– Vietnam: Proactive trade agreements and Special Economic Zones (SEZs) have attracted global giants like Samsung and Intel, making Vietnam a manufacturing powerhouse.

To achieve sustained growth, Pakistan must adopt a holistic economic strategy:

1. Enhance Policy Stability: Establish a bipartisan economic charter to ensure the continuity of key policies.

2. Invest in Human Capital: Allocate at least 4 percent of GDP to education and vocational training, aligning skills with market needs.

3. Boost FDI: Simplify investment processes through a single-window operation, and lower barriers for high-tech and green energy investments.

4. Leverage Regional Partnerships: Expand trade under CPEC to include Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Central Asia, while pursuing preferential trade agreements with the EU and the US.

5. Strengthen Governance: Deploy digital tools to reduce corruption and improve service delivery.

Pakistan’s economic outlook for 2025 is a story of cautious optimism. While challenges persist, the country’s latent potential, if effectively harnessed, could usher in a new era of prosperity. By addressing structural inefficiencies, fostering a business-friendly environment, and learning from regional success stories, Pakistan can position itself as a key economic player in South Asia and beyond.

The road ahead demands vision, commitment, and decisive action – qualities that must define Pakistan’s leadership as it strives for a brighter economic future.

The writer is Foreign Research Associate, Centre of Excellence, China Pakistan Economic Corridor, Islamabad.