Schools across US face closures, adjust schedules amid freezing weather

Schools across the United States are adjusting their schedules as freezing temperatures, icy roads, and snowstorms create hazardous conditions for students and commuters. From New Jersey to Colorado and North Carolina, districts are prioritizing safety in the face of winter weather challenges.

In Manchester Township, New Jersey, all schools in the district announced a 90-minute delayed start for Tuesday, Jan. 7. Officials cited freezing temperatures and melt-off from Monday’s weather as factors contributing to icy road conditions. Morning programs, including the A.M. Y Kids program and other before-school activities, have been canceled. Parents can check the district’s official website for updated bus pick-up times.

In Colorado, overnight snow along the Front Range has led to closures and delays across dozens of districts and institutions. The 9NEWS Weather Impact Team declared a “Weather Impact Day” for Tuesday, with slick and icy roads expected to affect morning commutes.

Cherry Creek Schools, Douglas County School District, and Academy District 20 are among those with delayed openings. Meanwhile, Colorado Springs District 11 and Pueblo School District 60 are closed entirely. Higher education institutions, including the University of Denver and the Air Force Academy, have also announced delayed starts. The region is under a Winter Storm Warning, with snowfall totals expected to reach 4-10 inches in some areas.

In North Carolina, schools in the Triangle area are delaying start times on Wednesday due to icy rural roads and refreezing conditions. Franklin County Schools and Crossroads Christian School are operating on a two-hour delay, while Granville County Schools will begin three hours later than usual. The region is bracing for potential winter weather later in the week. As the US grapples with severe winter conditions, officials urge residents to stay informed about local closures and delays.