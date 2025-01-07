LG Dept approves hiring of 143 building inspectors to address shortage

In a long-awaited move to address the persistent shortage of building inspectors, the Punjab Local Government Department has approved the creation of 143 new positions. The decision, spearheaded by Secretary Local Government Punjab, Mian Shakeel, comes after 13 years of delay since the issue was first identified.

Under the supervision of Rizwan Nazeer, Secretary of the Local Government Board, this initiative aims to fill critical vacancies across the province. The move is expected to improve oversight of construction projects, enhance building standards, and curb illegal structures. Previously, 229 positions were sanctioned, out of which 143 have now been formally approved.

The recruitment process for these positions will be facilitated through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC). According to sources, a summary has been submitted, and implementation is expected to begin shortly.

“This decision is a step towards improving the operational capacity of local governments, ensuring public safety, and enhancing construction standards,” said an official from the department.

Districts and Areas Benefiting from the Initiative

The new building inspectors will be deployed across numerous districts and municipal committees, including Sheikhupura, Hafizabad, Sialkot, Mandi Bahauddin, Jhelum, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Sahiwal, Dera Ghazi Khan, Rajanpur, and Bahawalpur, among others.

Additionally, municipal committees such as those in Gujranwala, Nankana Sahib, Chakwal, Kot Addu, Layyah, and several others will also benefit from this decision. The complete list includes major urban centers and smaller rural areas, ensuring equitable resource distribution and oversight. The positions have been approved under Section 185(1) of the Punjab Local Government Act 2022, which underscores the importance of filling these vacancies to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards.

Addressing the Growing Need for Oversight

The decision comes at a crucial time when Punjab is witnessing rapid urbanization and increasing instances of unsafe and illegal constructions. The lack of sufficient inspectors had previously hindered effective monitoring, resulting in compromised safety standards and public inconvenience.

The increase in building inspectors is expected to mitigate such risks by ensuring compliance with local building codes, conducting thorough checks of ongoing and completed projects, and taking prompt action against violations.

Proposed Reforms in Punjab Local Government Act 2024

In addition to addressing the shortage of building inspectors, Punjab is gearing up for significant reforms in its local governance structure. According to reliable sources, the Punjab Local Government Act 2024 has been finalized and is ready for cabinet approval.

The new act proposes local body elections on a party basis, with a tenure of four years. Elections are expected to be held in 2025, with Union Councils (UCs) serving as the foundation of the system. Key highlights of the proposed act include:

Delimitation of urban and rural areas.

Establishment of Metropolitan Corporations in divisional headquarters.

Creation of UCs for populations below 20,000.

Revised administrative structures, including Municipal Committees for populations of 50,000-200,000 and Municipal Corporations for populations of 200,000-500,000.

In Lahore, the number of Union Councils is proposed to exceed 400, while areas with populations above 700,000 will qualify for Metropolitan Corporation status.

This holistic approach, encompassing the recruitment of building inspectors and the reform of local governance structures, reflects the Punjab government’s commitment to ensuring sustainable development and public welfare.