Punjab announces deadline for free solar panel scheme registration

The Punjab government has officially declared today January 5, 2025 as the final date for registration under its much-anticipated Free Solar Panel Scheme.

The initiative, which was launched by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on December 6, 2024, targets households consuming between 100 to 200 units of electricity each month. Eligible residents can register by sending their National Identity Card (CNIC) number via SMS to 8800 or by registering online through the Punjab Information Technology Board’s (PITB) dedicated portal.

The provincial government has set ambitious goals for the project, with plans to distribute 100,000 solar panel systems over the next year. Households using up to 100 units of electricity will receive a 550-watt solar system, while those consuming up to 200 units will be allotted a 1100-watt solar panel. This initiative is expected to reduce electricity bills for eligible consumers while contributing to environmental sustainability. According to estimates, the project will help cut carbon emissions by around 57,000 tons annually. To qualify for the free solar panel system, domestic electricity consumers must have a monthly usage between 0-200 units and a sanctioned load of no more than 2 kW.

Eligibility will be based on electricity consumption as reflected in the June 2024 bill.

However, certain categories are excluded from the program. Consumers who have engaged in electricity theft, possess multiple or defective meters, or have defaulted on three or more payments within the past 12 months will be disqualified. In order to ensure fairness and transparency, beneficiaries will be selected via computerized balloting. The verification process will involve checking the reference numbers and CNIC digits against monthly electricity bills. A helpline will also be set up to assist consumers with both the registration and installation processes.

To prevent misuse, the solar panels and inverters will be linked to the consumer’s CNIC, making it easier to track and prevent theft.