Sections of motorways closed due to dense fog

Fog blanketed parts of Punjab forcing authorities to close multiple sections of motorways to ensure public safety. Motorway Police spokesperson said M-2 motorway from Lahore to Kot Momin, the M-3 from Faisalpur to Jaranwala, and traffic entry on the Lahore-Sialkot M-11 motorway have been closed due to visibility issues. National highways in various parts of Punjab also faced severe traffic disruptions due to the dense fog. Fog has blanketed Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal, and other areas, causing disruption in traffic. The Motorway Police has advised public to avoid unnecessary travel and urged the drivers to use fog lights. Earlier, the police expanded its campaign’s reach to sensitize motorists traveling on motorways in the dense fog situation and shared video messages in various regional languages to ensure safety of the public property and lives. Authorities asked travelers to keep their vehicles’ fog lights on along with double indicators for the entire journey on highways and motorways where fog had disrupted visibility level. He also advised commuters for continuous use of vehicles’ viper blades and keep a fair distance to avoid a collision.