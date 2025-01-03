Pakistan, US eye deeper ties as Aurangzeb advocates for diaspora role

In a bid to strengthen economic ties with the US, Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb met with Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, Ambassador of Pakistan to the US, on Thursday.

According to a press statement issued by the Finance Division, the meeting focused on strengthening the Pakistan-US bilateral relationship, particularly in the areas of trade, investment, and economic cooperation.

A key focus of the meeting was engaging the Pakistani diaspora in the US to promote investment opportunities in Pakistan. “Given the positive macroeconomic developments in Pakistan, including improvements in key economic indicators and enhanced macroeconomic stability, both the minister and the envoy agreed to capitalize on these openings by actively promoting investment opportunities in Pakistan, with a focus on engaging the Pakistani diaspora,” read the statement.

The US remains Pakistan’s largest trading partner and export destination.

During the meeting, both sides agreed to further enhance economic diplomacy and explore new opportunities for joint business ventures and economic collaborations between the two countries.

The meeting also decided to ensure regular updates on macroeconomic data with stakeholders and the diaspora in the US to encourage investment in Pakistan’s growing economy.

On Tuesday, during a meeting with Donald Blome, the US Ambassador to Pakistan, Aurangzeb acknowledged the United States support in facilitating the signing of the Stand-by Arrangement (SBA) and the subsequent Extended Fund Facility (EFF) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Last year in July, the IMF reached a staff-level agreement (SLA) with Pakistan for a $7-billion, 37-month loan programme in July, aimed at cementing stability and inclusive growth.

REMIT

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired the 3rd meeting of Revenue Mobilisation, Investment and Trade Programme (REMIT) Steering Committee here on Thursday to review the status and progress on the implementation of decisions taken by the Committee in its earlier meetings with regard to revenue mobilization, investment climate, trade and macro-economy.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan, Ms Jane Marriott and senior leadership from key government ministries, including Ministry of Planning, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industries and Production, Board of Investment, FBR and REMIT’s implementing partners – World Bank, GCSI and ASI were also present.

The committee discussed the progress made by stakeholders across various sectors, focusing on strengthening macroeconomic stability and creating conditions conducive to high and sustained inclusive growth. Areas reviewed included revenue mobilization, trade, investment climate, and macroeconomic governance, with a particular emphasis on addressing climate change challenges.

Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb commended the overall progress of the Programme and called for a more proactive and coordinated approach among implementing partners. He urged the effective use of management and monitoring tools to ensure the successful completion of the Programme’s objectives. The Minister also emphasized his personal commitment to overseeing the progress of activities and deliverables, ensuring that the Programme stays on track.