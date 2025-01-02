Pakistan to export pilots to foreign airlines

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has announced plans to export trained pilots to international airlines to meet a regional shortage of cockpit crew.

Director General of CAA, Nadir Shafi Dar, confirmed the initiative, stating that there is a significant demand for pilots within the region, and CAA has already begun addressing this issue. He highlighted that the number of pilots required for Pakistan’s aviation sector would exceed domestic needs, and the surplus would be offered to foreign airlines.

According to Dar, two international companies have expressed interest in the programme. One company has already started Phase 1 of the project, providing ground training to selected young pilots from Pakistan.

These trainees were then sent to Sharjah to receive flight training on aircraft. After completing their training, eight pilots have already begun working with private airlines in Pakistan. As part of the new plan, the CAA has secured agreements with training companies that will take pilots from initial cockpit training to commercial cockpit positions.

Dar emphasised that once the training academies are established in Pakistan, efforts would be made to finance these young pilots’ training. Local flying clubs have also been encouraged to expand their capabilities, contributing to the growth of the country’s aviation industry. The cost of completing initial flying hours for new pilots is estimated to be between PKR 10 to 15 million, according to Dar.