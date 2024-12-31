PTA, Huawei sign MoU to strengthen collaboration in IT and telecom sector

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Huawei Pakistan on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen collaboration in IT and Telecom sectors.

The agreement, signed at PTA Headquarters, focuses on capacity building, technology innovation, cybersecurity, and digital inclusion said a news release.

The partnership aims to drive advancements in 5G, Artificial Intelligence, and IoT while promoting secure digital infrastructure and bridging the digital divide.

Chairman PTA, Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman (HIM) said, “This MoU represents a significant step in Pakistan’s digital transformation, enabling enhanced infrastructure and fostering innovation for sustainable growth.”

Deputy CEO Huawei Pakistan Ahmed Bilal Masud, highlighted, “Huawei remains committed to empowering Pakistan’s digital ecosystem and advancing its technological capabilities.” This collaboration aligns with Pakistan’s vision of a digitally empowered economy, fostering technological excellence and equitable access to IT services nationwide.