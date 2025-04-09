Auqaf minister attends funeral prayer for Taj Haider

Sindh Minister for Auqaf, Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushr, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi, attended the funeral prayer of senior Pakistan People’s Party leader and renowned intellectual, Senator Taj Haider (late). He prayed for the departed soul’s eternal peace and forgiveness. The funeral prayer was offered at Masjid & Imambargah Yasrab in Phase 4, Defence Society, Karachi. After the funeral, Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi visited the shrine of Hazrat Abdullah Shah Ghazi (RA), laid a ceremonial chadar, offered Fateha, and prayed for peace, prosperity, and the well-being of the nation.