PPP announces three-day mourning

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has declared a three-day period of mourning following the passing of senior leader Taj Haider. On the instructions of PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all political activities of the party will be suspended for the next three days. Taj Haider, a prominent figure in the PPP, passed away at the age of 83 after a brief illness. His contributions to the party and the country were widely recognized. The funeral prayers for the late Taj Haider will be held today, Wednesday, after Zuhr prayers at Masjid and Imam Bargah Yathrib in Phase 4, Defence Society, Karachi.